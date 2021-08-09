Cancel
The Sweet Inspiration For This Buddy Vs. Duff Cake Design

By Lauren Rothman
If you're familiar with Duff Goldman, owner of the Baltimore bakery Charm City Cakes and former host of the Food Network series "Ace of Cakes," then you know that the man (and his team) is capable of making some epic, monumental, and truly impressive cakes. Goldman's cakes are known for being large-scale, colorful, gravity-defying creations ranging from a spinning R2-D2 the baker made (via Twitter) to a representation of actress and comedian Betty White to an epic box of Crayola crayons, per Food Network.

