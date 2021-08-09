The Sweet Inspiration For This Buddy Vs. Duff Cake Design

Fans of Duff Goldman have likely tuned into some of the seasonal baking shows he judges like the "Holiday Baking Championship" or the "Spring Baking Championship." However, the celebrity baker has been spending a lot more time with his daughter, Josephine, recently. The infant was born earlier this year and Goldman shared on Instagram that "she is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in the whole world." To get more quality time in, he's even been taking his little one on set with him.