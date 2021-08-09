Vols Kickoff Second Week of Fall Camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Into its second week of preseason camp, the Tennessee Volunteers football team practiced Monday morning for the fifth time. Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee took the podium after practice and harped on how deep and versatile his unit is, with players able to play in multiple spots on the front five.” There are four or five guys at guard and the same goes for tackle,” Elarbee said. “There are guys who can bump and move like (Jerome Carvin) at center and Cade (Mays) at guard. Those guys give you enough flexibility that you’re deeper than you would (be) if one guys was just backing up one position.”