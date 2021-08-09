Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Vols Kickoff Second Week of Fall Camp

By Rick Russo
wvlt.tv
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Into its second week of preseason camp, the Tennessee Volunteers football team practiced Monday morning for the fifth time. Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee took the podium after practice and harped on how deep and versatile his unit is, with players able to play in multiple spots on the front five.” There are four or five guys at guard and the same goes for tackle,” Elarbee said. “There are guys who can bump and move like (Jerome Carvin) at center and Cade (Mays) at guard. Those guys give you enough flexibility that you’re deeper than you would (be) if one guys was just backing up one position.”

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#Nfl Preseason#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
LifestylePosted by
Fox News

Afghan woman finds herself in limbo amid Kabul airport chaos

With hundreds of Afghans rushing the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport desperate to flee the return of the Taliban, a young Afghan woman stood in limbo between two worlds. In one world, Massouma Tajik would board a flight to a country she did not know, destined to become a refugee....
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 304 dead after earthquake in Haiti

Over 300 people are dead in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday. Haiti's Office of Civil Protection said search and rescue teams will be sent out, with at least 304 people confirmed dead from the earthquake, NBC News reported. “The most important thing is to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden defends exit, blames Afghanistan leaders for chaos

President Biden on Monday stood by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan while also acknowledging it descended into chaos faster than he expected and accepting some responsibility for the current situation. “I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden said in remarks from the East Room of the White...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

New York Assembly to release report on Cuomo investigation

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in the New York State Assembly will issue a report on their investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo after abandoning an impeachment effort in light of his resignation over complaints of sexual harassment, members said. The Assembly's Judiciary Committee began an impeachment investigation in...
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban's Afghanistan takeover raises big questions for U.S. security chiefs

The Taliban’s lightning-fast offensive across Afghanistan has placed intense pressure on the American security establishment to explain the rout of the Afghan Army, which the U.S. spent billions to train and equip in a war that cost thousands of American lives. The Taliban, a force of some 75,000 militants, overwhelmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy