Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Will Saquon Barkley play for the Giants in Week 1? Latest injury updates on New York's star RB

By Jacob Camenker
Sporting News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaquon Barkley has hit an important milestone in his return from an injury that sidelined him for most of last season. Barkley returned to Giants practice on Monday for the first time since tearing his ACL and spraining his MCL in Week 2 of the 2020 season against the Bears. The 24-year-old running back was limited during the session, and while the Giants aren't planning on putting him in any live drills yet he did get to show off his cutting and ball carrying abilities.

www.sportingnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Bears#American Football#Acl#New York Giants#Giants#Pup#Jordanraanan#Nfl Network#The New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Giants’ Saquon Barkley ‘making strides’ towards return

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — NY Giants running back Saquon Barkley is powering up, and ramping up his rehab bid from last season’s torn ACL. Monday, Barkley was seen on the far field sprinting, running, and cutting with Giants trainers looking on, but the intensity of the star running back’s workouts seemed to have kicked up a notch.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Saquon Barkley: Fantasy Football Outlook For The 2021 NFL Season With Giants

Heading into 2021, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is one of fantasy’s most polarizing players. Despite missing a combined 17 games over the last two seasons due to injury, Barkley is still being drafted at an ADP of 6 (RB5) on ESPN Fantasy as of August 7th. On the flip side, there’s a case to be made that, given that Barkley’s torn ACL won’t be fully recovered for some time into the season, using a pick on him in the first round comes with too much risk to be warranted.
NFLNewsday

Kadarius Toney and Saquon Barkley inching forward at Giants training camp

Kadarius Toney took part in his first football activity of training camp on Monday when, after the Giants' practice ended, he stayed around to field onside kicks. The wide receiver and first-round pick who has been sidelined by COVID-19 and its aftereffects since he reported to the team nearly two weeks ago took about a half-dozen stabs at corralling the bouncing footballs that were kicked in his direction. Head coach Joe Judge and special teams assistant coordinator Tom Quinn were with him watching and coaching him on the techniques to use for the skill.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saquon Barkley reintroduces himself to NY Giants, addresses Week 1

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Saquon Barkley has been out action for so long that some of his NY Giants teammates were shaking his hand and introducing himself when he finally returned to practice Monday from a torn ACL suffered last September. Barkley, activated from the PUP list prior to Monday’s...
NFLCBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Progressing well

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays that Barkley's rehab from a major knee injury has been going "exceptionally well" and speculates that the running back could make his season debut somewhere between Week 1 and Week 3. Barkley's availability for Week 1 is still unclear, as that estimate implies, and...
NFLPocono Record

Saquon Barkley: NY Giants star takes big step forward in comeback, will begin practicing

EAST RUTHERFORD - Saquon Barkley is about to take the most significant step in his return from ACL surgery yet. The New York Giants expect their star running back to pass his physical Monday morning, which will allow them to activate Barkley from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and he can then return to practice, two individuals with knowledge of the situation told NorthJersey.com and USA TODAY Network.
NFLallfans.co

Devontae Booker on Relationship with Saquon Barkley | New York Giants

Https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vFLVGHHTGxkRunning back Devontae Booker talks to the media from training camp on Saturday about his relationship with Saquon Barkley. Subscribe to the Giants YT Channel:. Linebacker Azeez Ojulari speaks to the media Monday on his expectations for his rookie season. Subscribe to the Giants YT Channel: https://bit.ly/3dcF4jo For More Giants...
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Limited to individual drills

Barkley (knee) initially will be limited to individual drills in practice, but coach Joe Judge didn't dismiss the possibility of the running back playing in a preseason game, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Barkley has been removed from the PUP list and cleared for Monday's practice -- his first participation...
NFLprofootballrumors.com

Giants Remove Saquon Barkley From PUP List

Saquon Barkley‘s long path back toward his starring role in the Giants’ offense featured a key step Monday. The fourth-year running back is now off the Giants’ PUP list, returning to practice for the first time since his September 2020 knee injury. The Giants have taken it slow with Barkley...
NFLchatsports.com

MAQB: What Saquon Barkley's Return To Practice Means For The Giants

First phase of my training camp travels is in the books, and we’ve got a lot to get to. • It’s great news that Saquon Barkley was out at Giants practice on Monday—and the idea from here for the team will be making sure he stays out there. I’m told New York has a very gradual re-acclimation plan for its star tailback. The coaches haven’t ruled out his participation in preseason games or joint practices with Browns and Patriots, but that’d have to be based on his progress, and would only be done to get him a little taste of game speed prior to the regular season (which implies, of course, that his work would be limited).
NFLNew York Post

Playing Saquon Barkley in the preseason would be folly for Giants

With each step now, with each cut now, with each wheel route he runs now, with each passing day now, the sight of Saquon Barkley looking more and more like Saquon Barkley, feeling more and more like Saquon Barkley, makes the hearts of Giants race and sing. When there is...
NFLYardbarker

What is Saquon Barkley’s status in training camp week two?

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley entered training camp on the active/PUP list, but that won’t stop the rampant speculation about what his status for week one will be. Based on how the Giants played last season without him, it’s understandable that Barkley’s status has become an offseason fixation. And while we’re hearing many of the same things from the team, more is also emerging to indicate that Barkley is making fast progress.
NFLUSA Today

See it: Giants' Saquon Barkley running, cutting and jumping with ease

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who is returning from a torn ACL, remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list but head coach Joe Judge says he’s making “tangible progress” every single day. “You know what, he’s making a lot of strides for us and I don’t...

Comments / 0

Community Policy