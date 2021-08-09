Will Saquon Barkley play for the Giants in Week 1? Latest injury updates on New York's star RB

First phase of my training camp travels is in the books, and we’ve got a lot to get to. • It’s great news that Saquon Barkley was out at Giants practice on Monday—and the idea from here for the team will be making sure he stays out there. I’m told New York has a very gradual re-acclimation plan for its star tailback. The coaches haven’t ruled out his participation in preseason games or joint practices with Browns and Patriots, but that’d have to be based on his progress, and would only be done to get him a little taste of game speed prior to the regular season (which implies, of course, that his work would be limited).