New Hanover County will have employees verify vaccination or take free weekly Covid test

NEW HANOVER COUNTY — After the New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board recommended last week that vaccines are mandated for New Hanover County employees, county administration has come up with a middle-of-the road strategy to help keep viral spread at bay. Effective Tuesday, Aug. 10, New Hanover County employees will need to verify their vaccination status, though won’t be required to get the Covid-19 vaccine. Those who remain unvaccinated will resort to free weekly tests.