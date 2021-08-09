Alameda County Deputy Struck, Dragged By Hit-And-Run Driver

OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) — An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy suffered back injuries early Monday when he was hit by a car while trying make an arrest in Oakland Monday morning.

Sheriff Sgt. Ray Kelly said that at about 9:30 a.m., a deputy approached a “wanted felon” near G Street and 90th Avenue in East Oakland.

Instead of obeying the deputy’s orders, the suspect started his Acura sedan, accelerated, hit the deputy and briefly dragged him.

The deputy was taken to a hospital and was expected to be treated and released.

The suspect fled the scene. Detectives have identified the suspect and were currently looking for him.

Investigators did not release the suspect’s name or a description.