If you’re clocking the recommended 7 to 8 hours of shut-eye per night, that adds up to around 50 hours per week of your life spent snoozing—and that’s a pretty significant amount of time for your body to spend in any position. While there’s no one right sleeping position for everyone, if you have chronic pain, it is possible that you’re sleeping in the wrong way, so to speak, and worsening the discomfort you’re feeling during the daytime. To that end, the best sleeping positions for different types of pain typically revolve around aligning your body in a way that removes undue pressure from any associated nerves and joints, says rheumatologist and internist Jonathan M. Greer, MD.