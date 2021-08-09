NONPROFIT REGISTER | Plenty of treats in store for those attending revamped Cherry Creek Food & Wine
News: Following a one-year hiatus precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Cherry Creek Food & Wine returns with a revamped format and many special touches. Presented by Cambiar Investors as a fundraiser for Food for Thought Denver, the food and wine extravaganza moves from a one-evening walkabout supper to what organizers say is a “Four-day, dining dream” that gets underway Wednesday with a five-course Latin wine dinner at Toro, a Richard Sandoval restaurant at 150 Clayton Lane.www.coloradopolitics.com
