Loaded RRCA looks ready for another volleyball title run
Two-time TAPPS state champion Round Rock Christian Academy looks locked and loaded for another run at a volleyball title. Head coach Doug Keyser, a veteran of the local club coaching circuit, has led RRCA to six consecutive playoff appearances since taking over for Susan Hart seven years ago. Hart turned the struggling program into a perennial winner, and Keyser has continued that momentum with two straight state-tournament appearances and a state title in 2017.www.statesman.com
Comments / 0