Letter: Bikers are bad, but country music fans are good?

Reading the Aug. 6th Forum, I was a bit confused. We Fest was welcomed by the writer as a wonderful chance for folks to get back together after not being able to last year. There were thousands of country music fans standing and sitting shoulder to shoulder and knee to knee, drinking alcohol and having a great time for three days and nights. These folks were not required to wear masks and not required to produce proof of being vaccinated. There was some concern expressed in the article about the spread of COVID, but, it didn't seem to be a big deal and it was not the focus of the article.