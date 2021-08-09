Cancel
Bill Burr Blasts Florida Governor, Other ‘Piece of Sh*t Politicians’ for Blocking Mask Mandates

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Floridian governor, Ron DeSantis, has been making headlines throughout the pandemic, most recently for standing in the way of mask mandates in a state well known for very bad COVID-19 numbers. Now, comedian Bill Burr has joined the sustained criticism of Florida’s governor, using the latest headlines as a jumping-off point to highlight the inherent idiocy of pandemic denialism.

Florida StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Florida won’t appeal block of ‘John Morgan’ law; 2022 drives have already piled up cash

TALLAHASSEE – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody won’t appeal a federal court ruling knocking down a new law capping donations to political committees pushing ballot measures, allowing large donations to flow. But the ruling might not have much effect on the ongoing 2022 ballot drives because of big checks already written to them. Judge Allen Winsor issued a temporary injunction against SB ...
Florida StatePosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate despite governor's pay cut threat

The Broward County School Board has become the latest in Florida to defy the state's mask mandate ban, voting on Tuesday to keep the requirement for students and staff.Why it matters: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has threatened to withhold the pay of superintendents and school board members who defy his executive order barring schools from issuing mask mandates, as Florida experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The Florida Department of Education has already sent a letter to the Broward County School Board following the 8-1 vote in favor of the mandate.The big picture: Several school districts in Florida...
California StatePosted by
Fox News

Devin Nunes blasts Schwarzenegger: 'Disastrous governor,' responsible for the 'demise' of California GOP

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calf., slammed Democrats for their failed COVID policies Saturday on "Watters’ World," taking aim at former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger for telling people to "screw your freedom" when it came to coronavirus restrictions. Schwarzenegger said in a recent CNN interview that Americans should not complain about their...
Public HealthSFGate

'Screw your freedom': Arnold Schwarzenegger unleashes viral mask, vaccine rant

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger had some tough words for those who dislike COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates. During an hour-long recorded conversation with CNN host Bianna Golodryga and retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a key witness in the first Donald Trump impeachment, Schwarzenegger discussed the pandemic and ripped into those resisting mandates and other pandemic measures.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Death and DeSantis cloud the future of the Sunshine State

A dark cloud hangs over the Sunshine State. COVID-19, fueled by delta variant, is running rampant in Florida and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is losing the race to stop the spread of the pandemic. Last Friday, Aug. 6, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 23,903 cases of...
Politicsorlandoweekly.com

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried says she would not support statewide mask mandate as governor

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said she would not support a statewide mask mandate in Florida if she were governor. Fried, who is challenging Florida governor Ron DeSantis in 2022, made the sort of case that Republicans used to make before they settled on draconian punishment of the poor and vulnerable from on high. In short, she felt that mask mandates should be left up to local governments, who best know how to respond to their ongoing health crises.

