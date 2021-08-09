Bill Burr Blasts Florida Governor, Other ‘Piece of Sh*t Politicians’ for Blocking Mask Mandates

The Broward County School Board has become the latest in Florida to defy the state's mask mandate ban, voting on Tuesday to keep the requirement for students and staff.Why it matters: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has threatened to withhold the pay of superintendents and school board members who defy his executive order barring schools from issuing mask mandates, as Florida experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The Florida Department of Education has already sent a letter to the Broward County School Board following the 8-1 vote in favor of the mandate.The big picture: Several school districts in Florida...