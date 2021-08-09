Cancel
WarioWare-inspired horror game Spookware gets a late August release date

By Connor Sheridan
GamesRadar+
 7 days ago
For folks who love WarioWare-style madcap minigame collections, the next month just got at least 90% spookier. Before WarioWare: Get It Together hits Nintendo Switch on September 10 with a new, co-op friendly take on microgame action, Spookware will debut the first of four episodes on Steam on August 26. What is Spookware, you may ask? It's like if all of WarioWare's games were about assembling skeletons out of bones or sawing some dude's head off and other horror stuff. It sounds grim, but it looks like its video nasty VHS aesthetic is counterbalanced with just enough goofiness to keep you laughing at least as much as you're shivering.

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

