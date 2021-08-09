Cancel
Collier County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Inland Collier County by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 15:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Collier County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Collier County through 545 PM EDT At 501 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from near Everglades City to near Copeland to 13 miles northwest of Big Cypress National Preserve. Movement was west at 15 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds, wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Marco Island, Ave Maria, Golden Gate Estates, Cape Romano, Royal Palm Hammock, South Blocks Golde, Fakahatchee Strand State Preserve, Picayune Strand State Forest, Port Of The Island, Intersection I-75 And Everglades Blvd, Goodland, Miles City, Cape Romano Aquatic Preserve, Jerome and Deep Lake. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Goodland, FL
Collier County, FL
Everglades City, FL
Ave Maria, FL
Marco Island, FL
