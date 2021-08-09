Cancel
Kent County, DE

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kent by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kent The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for West Central Kent County in central Delaware Northeastern Caroline County in eastern Maryland Eastern Queen Anne`s County in northeastern Maryland * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 459 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Goldsboro, Sandtown, Henderson, and Marydel. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

