Shelby County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Shelby; St. Clair; Talladega A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Talladega, northeastern Shelby and south central St. Clair Counties through 430 PM CDT At 359 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Logan Martin Dam, or 9 miles south of Pell City. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Pell City, Vincent, Alpine Bay Resort, Coosa Island, Logan Martin Dam, Logan Martin Lake, Country Club Estates, Cropwell and Howells Cove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

County
Talladega County, AL
City
Pell City, AL
City
Vincent, AL
City
Talladega, AL
County
Shelby County, AL
County
Saint Clair County, AL
City
Shelby, AL
