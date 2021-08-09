Cancel
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Reports 2,587 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Additional Deaths Over 3 Days

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,587 new confirmed COVID cases and three additional deaths in the state on Monday, after no reports over the weekend.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 681,131. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 17,730.

There were 100,261 total new tests reported.

As of Monday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.72%.

There are 314 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness.

There are also 76 patients currently in intensive care.

