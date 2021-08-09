Morris Coop Customer Appreciaton Dinner

Brian Kruize General Manager of Morris Coop would like to invite you to the Morris Co-op customer appreciation supper. The customer appreciation supper will be Tuesday, August 17th from 5:00 to 7pm at the Lee Community Center. It’s our way to say thank you for 90 years of business. Come on out for supper and enjoy pork loin, sweet corn, salad and root beer floats. Say hi to the board members who will be helping serve the meal. Remember, Rain or shine Tuesday, August 17th from 5:00 to 7 at the Lee Community Center for the Morris Co-op customer appreciation supper. Hope to see you there.