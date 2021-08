JD Shaw: The Clippers have officially acquired Eric Bledsoe from the Grizzlies in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu. The LA Clippers are trading Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo and Daniel Oturu to the Memphis Grizzlies for guard Eric Bledsoe, sources told ESPN on Sunday. The deal saves the Clippers $30 million in luxury tax and creates an $8.3 million traded-player exception that they will have a year to use. Bledsoe, 31, was drafted by the Clippers in 2010 and spent the first three years of his career with the franchise. A two-time member of the NBA’s All-Defensive team, Bledsoe is expected to play a significant role in the Clippers’ guard rotation.