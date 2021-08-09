Cancel
Buccaneers' Bruce Arians: 'Our offense just stinks'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j40pz_0bMZvGkw00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reportedly cussed out his offense following an underwhelming practice last week, and head coach Bruce Arians had little good to say about that portion of his roster on Monday.

"After a day off, our offense just stinks," Arians told reporters, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "They’ve got to break that habit. Defensively, they answered the bell. They came out and dominated the entire practice. It was good to see."

When asked why things were going so poorly, Arians responded:

"Ask them. You can’t be warned more than every week. Dropped passes, missed assignment on basic plays — it’s just a lack of concentration."

Per the NFL's website, Arians added it was "probably the worst offensive practice we've had in three years" and also said that Brady will play in "a drive or two" during Saturday's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"They’ve just got to grow up and man up," Arians continued about his offense. "It’s been identified so they’ve got to fix it. I’m not going to fix it, you’ve got to fix it."

We're assuming Arians' seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will eventually figure things out when the games begin to matter.

