On YouTube and Twitch, the Activision Blizzard harassment lawsuit leaves creators reeling

When Asmongold speaks, people listen. And speak he does, for hours every day. The popular streamer boasts an audience of 2.3 million followers on the live-streaming platform Twitch, and 763,000 people subscribe to his YouTube channel, which posts breakout clips from his streams. For many years, his on-stream game of choice has been “World of Warcraft.” But after a dramatic July 20 lawsuit by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleging sexual discrimination and harassment of female employees at Activision Blizzard, which publishes “World of Warcraft,” the tenor of Asmongold’s daily monologues has changed.