Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

On YouTube and Twitch, the Activision Blizzard harassment lawsuit leaves creators reeling

By Matt Craig
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Asmongold speaks, people listen. And speak he does, for hours every day. The popular streamer boasts an audience of 2.3 million followers on the live-streaming platform Twitch, and 763,000 people subscribe to his YouTube channel, which posts breakout clips from his streams. For many years, his on-stream game of choice has been “World of Warcraft.” But after a dramatic July 20 lawsuit by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleging sexual discrimination and harassment of female employees at Activision Blizzard, which publishes “World of Warcraft,” the tenor of Asmongold’s daily monologues has changed.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard Entertainment#The Post#Hearthstone#Activision Blizzard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
California StateGamespot

Activision Blizzard California Lawsuit: Timeline Of Events

The anti-discrimination lawsuit the state of California filed against Activision Blizzard in July has spun the heads of gamers and fans alike. So much has happened since the suit was brought forward that it can be difficult parsing the myriad unfolding events. Below we try to give a brief timeline of the lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, tracking the beginning through to its more recent developments.
BusinessCNN

Activision Blizzard quarterly revenue jumps to $2.3 billion as it faces harassment allegations

(CNN Business) — Activision Blizzard is raking in the cash even as the fallout over a harassment and discrimination lawsuit threatens its enormous business. The gaming company behind hugely popular titles such as "Call of Duty," "World of Warcraft" and "Candy Crush" reported revenues of around $2.3 billion for the quarter that ended June 30, a 19% jump from the same period last year and slightly higher than the company's previous forecast.
Businesswindowscentral.com

Blizzard president J. Allen Brack leaving Activision Blizzard

J. Allen Brack joined Blizzard Entertainment back in 2006. Brack worked on World of Warcraft as executive producer before becoming president of Blizzard in 2019. Brack is leaving Blizzard, as confirmed by a statement from the company. This comes amidst an ongoing lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging sexist workplace behavior.
BusinessGamasutra

Blizzard president and HR exec depart after staff protests, harassment lawsuit

Blizzard Entertainment president J. Allen Brack is leaving the company to "pursue new opportunities." Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra have been appointed co-leaders of Blizzard, effective immediately, having most recently served as EVP of development and EVP and general manager of platform and technology, respectively. The news comes after the...
Businessgamingideology.com

Blizzard harassment, more detailed drinking, Activision meddling just deeper problems

A new pair of in-depth reports from The Washington Post and Bloomberg have provided new details about the environment at Blizzard Entertainment, leading to California filing a bombshell lawsuit against the publisher. Many of the WaPo and Bloomberg reports are consistent with what has already been claimed – that Blizzard fostered an environment where women were often inappropriately presented, harassed and/or attacked – but they delve deeper into some aspects of corporate culture.
BusinessPosted by
ClutchPoints

Activision Blizzard faces another lawsuit, this time in behalf of investors

Activision Blizzard is facing a new class-action lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Central California. The Rosen Law Firm filed a suit on behalf of Activision Blizzard investors, alleging the company’s “intentional failure” to disclose its ongoing problems with sexual harassment and discrimination. This comes in after the most recent investor’s call since the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing’s lawsuit came to light.
Lawwccftech.com

Overwatch League Sponsors Get Cold Feet in the Wake of Activision Blizzard Lawsuit

The last couple of weeks have been a PR nightmare for Activision Blizzard following an explosive lawsuit alleging widespread discrimination and harassment at the company, but thus far, its bottom line hasn’t really been affected. Well, that may be changing, at least when it comes to the Overwatch League. According...
California Statemarketresearchtelecast.com

Some Overwatch League sponsors are “rethinking” their relationship with Activision Blizzard after the harassment controversy

Many fans and professional gamers wondered how the State of California’s complaint against Activision Blizzard for sexual harassment and employment inequality would affect. Much has been written on the subject and it is clear that the popularity of the company is going downhill. A week ago released updates on the development of Overwatch 2 and Diablo Immortal, and the community completely overshadowed this news with the case of the complaint.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Diablo Immortal gets hit with delay amidst Activision Blizzard lawsuit

The Activision Blizzard debacle has led the most beloved studio into the grinder as the lawsuit continues to be detrimental. Following the events of the resignation of Blizzard’s president, J. Allen Brack, a couple of more developers have left the company. And because of this, the mobile game based on the studio’s popular action role-playing game, Diablo Immortal, has been hit with a release delay to the first half of 2022.
Businessmmorpg.com

More Advertisers "Reassessing" Overwatch League Participation Amid Activision Blizzard Lawsuit

The latest fallout from the ongoing Activision Blizzard lawsuit sees more companies pulling their advertisement for Overwatch League. Read on for details. This most recent pull of advertisement is continuing the trend of various companies pulling funding. If you recall, T-Mobile quietly pulled their sponsorship of the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League last week admidst the ongoing lawsuit.
BusinessBBC

Activision Blizzard: Diablo 4 director and two others leave company

Three more high-profile leaders have left gaming giant Activision Blizzard, including some from new game Diablo 4. Diablo director Luis Barriga and designer Jesse McCree have both departed, as has Jonathan LeCraft, a designer on World of Warcraft. It follows the resignation of president J Allen Brack and other executives...

Comments / 0

Community Policy