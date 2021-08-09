Cancel
Salvaging for silage: Tips to minimize loss, maximize value

By SDSU Extension
Capital Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith South Dakota rangeland and pastures rated 84 percent poor to very poor across the state, many cattle producers may be thinking about putting up silage for a feed source. While cutting drought-damaged corn for silage may be the best alternative, Warren Rusche, South Dakota State University (SDSU) Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate, says it’s critical that harvesting happens at the right moisture level to maximize silage value and minimize loss.

www.capjournal.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silage#Bacteria#Drought#Avalanches#Sdsu
