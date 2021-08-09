PAR Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Equities analysts expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Toro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. The Toro reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.