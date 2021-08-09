Cancel
Financial Reports

PAR Technology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By Alexander Soule
NewsTimes
 7 days ago

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (AP) _ PAR Technology Corp. (PAR) on Monday reported a loss of $10 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the New Hartford, New York-based company said it had a loss of 39 cents. The software provider for the hospitality industry posted revenue of $69...

State
New York State
#Ap#Par Technology Corp#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
