Brecksville, OH

Retired Brecksville-Broadview Heights teacher and former pupil write, illustrate children’s books

By Bob Sandrick, special to cleveland.com
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- A retired Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School teacher has published his first children’s book, with help from one of his former pupils. David Lubinger, who taught sociology, law and honors American history, recently published “Jill Gets a Brother,” a story about a young girl who adopts a dog. It’s based on his experience with his own family, specifically his daughter Jill and their dog Jake.

