M. Night Shyamalan’s work is obsessed with the anguish of grief and cosmic feelings of heartbreak. Whether or not they are explicitly about grieving, a sense of ghostliness hangs over his characters––death is always right around the corner and there’s no way to exist in his spaces without processing it. Shyamalan’s greatest moments have come from exploration of the pain following death, the empty spaces that overwhelm one’s surroundings after losing a loved one, and the sequences where his characters are explicitly forced to reckon with their own mortality.