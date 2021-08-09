Video: Some local restaurants requiring masks again

Cancel
Cover picture for the article(WFSB) - More and more restaurants are covering their bases when it comes to masks.

Massachusetts StateWNYT

Massachusetts restaurant requires masks, vaccination proof

A restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts is out with new rules. Folks who are eating inside at Pagu Restaurant now need to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask. For the most part, the owner says her customers understand. However, at least one customer threatened to sue her. Owner Tracy...
Greensboro, NCWXII 12

Greensboro restaurant continues requiring masks for all customers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As COVID-19 numbers spike in North Carolina after months of stability, a Greensboro restaurant owner was hoping for some guidance from the government on what to do. But Gov. Roy Cooper did not reinstate a mask mandate. Instead, Cooper recommended all residents wear masks inside and encouraged...
Philadelphia, PArestaurantbusinessonline.com

Philadelphia orders restaurants to require either vaccines or masks

Restaurants in Philadelphia that don’t demand proof of COVID vaccinations from all guests and employees will be required starting 12:01 a.m. Thursday morning to limit admittance to individuals wearing facemasks. The establishments will be expected to ensure the face coverings are worn at all times in the restaurant except while...
RestaurantsPosted by
CBS Boston

McDonald’s Requiring Face Masks Again At Most US Restaurants, Regardless Of COVID Vaccination Status

(CBS) — McDonald’s is requiring workers and customers to wear masks again at most of its restaurants in the United States, regardless of whether or not they’ve been vaccinated. The fast food chain with more than 14,000 locations in the country is following new guidance from the Centers For Disease Control. People in areas of substantial or high COVID transmission should wear masks because of the very contagious Delta variant, the CDC says. CBS News reports that about 80% of counties in the U.S. have substantial or high transmission. In Massachusetts, the CDC says every county except Franklin and Hampshire has substantial or high transmission. McDonald’s required masks for employees and customers beginning last summer but like many other businesses dropped the rule in May as COVID cases declined thanks to vaccinations. Target announced this week it will bring back the mask requirement for employees in areas with substantial or high transmission rates.
Public HealthPosted by
Fatherly

Disney Parks Will Require Masks Again, But Not Everywhere

If you’re planning a trip to Disney World or Disneyland over the next while, make sure you pack masks for everyone. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) releasing new guidelines on mask-wearing and virus mitigation strategies, Disney announced it will be reinstating the rule requiring guests to wear masks when indoors, regardless of whether they’re fully vaccinated or not.
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Local Restaurants Encourage Mask Recommendations to Customers

DULUTH, Minn.– With the mask recommendation in effect, local restaurants also encourage face coverings when indoors. This adds another challenge to the way businesses are operating this summer aside from staffing shortages and altered hours of operation due to the shortages. But the President of the Duluth Local Restaurant Association...
Public Health8newsnow.com

Some local businesses feeling impact of mask mandate

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — We are less than a week into the mask mandate, and businesses say they are feeling the impact. Some customers are refusing to come back until all restrictions are lifted. Robyn Bradley, owner of Beach Cafe in the southwest valley, shares most of her customers have...
RetailPosted by
NJ.com

Home Depot requiring employees to wear masks again

Home Depot announced in a company statement it will require all U.S. employees to return to wearing face masks regardless of vaccination status and regardless of the store’s location. The mandate went into effect Monday, and the home improvement retailer joins other notable companies like Target and McDonald’s in changing...
San Diego County, CAkusi.com

Michael Curran discusses restaurants requiring masks and vaccinations

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Proof of at least partial vaccination against COVID-19 would be required to enter public indoor spaces in the city of Los Angeles, including restaurants, bars, gyms, concert venues, movie theaters and even “retail establishments,” under a proposal introduced Wednesday by City Council President Nury Martinez. Some...
RestaurantsThe Day

Some restaurants may not survive renewed mask mandates

A growing number of restaurants, some of which barely survived the covid-19 pandemic in 2020, are raising alarms that the delta variant could finish them off, as state and local governments move to reimpose mask mandates and many workplaces appear poised to halt reopening plans. "We only get so many...
Meriden, CTEyewitness News

Meriden officials strongly recommend residents, visitors wear masks

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – The city of Meriden is strongly recommending people wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. Currently, masks are required to be worn inside city buildings, like City Hall, the library, and the senior center. Now, city officials strongly recommend residents and visitors to wear masks...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.

