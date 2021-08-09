Video: Some local restaurants requiring masks again

(CBS) — McDonald’s is requiring workers and customers to wear masks again at most of its restaurants in the United States, regardless of whether or not they’ve been vaccinated. The fast food chain with more than 14,000 locations in the country is following new guidance from the Centers For Disease Control. People in areas of substantial or high COVID transmission should wear masks because of the very contagious Delta variant, the CDC says. CBS News reports that about 80% of counties in the U.S. have substantial or high transmission. In Massachusetts, the CDC says every county except Franklin and Hampshire has substantial or high transmission. McDonald’s required masks for employees and customers beginning last summer but like many other businesses dropped the rule in May as COVID cases declined thanks to vaccinations. Target announced this week it will bring back the mask requirement for employees in areas with substantial or high transmission rates.