Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID Vaccines Would Be Required For Military Under New Plan

By KDWN Newsroom
KDWN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the U.S. military will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine beginning next month under a plan laid out by the Pentagon Monday and endorsed by President Joe Biden. Top Pentagon leaders said in memos to the troops that the vaccine is a necessary step to maintain military readiness. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the mid-September deadline could be accelerated if the vaccine receives final FDA approval or infection rates continue to rise. Biden told defense officials last week to develop a plan requiring troops to get shots as part of a broader campaign to increase vaccinations in the federal workforce.

kdwn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Defense Secretary#Ap#Pentagon#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Presidential ElectionABC7 Chicago

President Biden authorizes 1K more troops to be sent to Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden announced the authorization of an additional direct deployment of 1,000 troops to Afghanistan in a statement Saturday. Biden said he authorized the deployment "to make sure we can have an orderly and safe drawdown of US personnel and other allied personnel and an orderly and safe evacuation of Afghans who helped our troops during our mission and those at special risk from the Taliban advance."
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
Kentucky StateWKYT 27

Kentucky lawmakers raise concerns with military vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The U.S. military is moving forward with plans to require all members to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by Sept. 15. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says this new requirement is critical to maintaining military readiness, and President Joe Biden supports the measure. Supporters say this new...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden returns to White House ahead of address on Afghanistan

CNN — President Joe Biden will address the crisis in Afghanistan from the White House on Monday afternoon as he faces mounting questions about his administration’s apparent failure to prepare for the collapse of that nation’s government. Biden had remained at the wooded Camp David presidential retreat with members of...
Public HealthNarcity

The Feds Have Explained Why Canada’s Policy On Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccinations Changed

Officials from the federal government have explained why Canada's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination rules have been updated. On August 13, the feds announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be compulsory for Canada's federal workers and employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sector. Canadians who travel via plane, train or cruise ship will also be impacted by the mandate.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Congress & CourtsKDWN

Top Dem Sees Tough Pathway For $3.5T Social, Climate Plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is conceding that Democrats face a tough pathway to delivering a $3.5 trillion package for family, health and environment programs to President Joe Biden’s desk. But he says they have a good chance of success. The New York Democrat made the remarks Wednesday, hours after the Senate approved a budget resolution outlining Democrats’ plans. The 10-year fiscal blueprint is aimed at helping lower- and middle income people and slowing the planet’s ominously warming temperatures. The real test will be when Democrats write and vote on subsequent legislation this fall actually enacting the party’s priorities into specific spending and tax policies.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

‘You Keep Changing the Subject’: CNN’s Tapper Grills Sec. of State Blinken Over Scramble to Evacuate U.S. Forces, Allies From Afghanistan

CNN’s Jake Tapper raked Secretary of State Antony Blinken across the coals for deflecting from the core of his questions about Afghanistan’s imminent fall to the Taliban. Tapper began the interview on Sunday’s State of the Union by rolling footage of President Joe Biden claiming in July that it was “highly unlikely” that the Taliban would overrun the country. Tapper also noted that Biden has now redeployed troops to Afghanistan to oversee the evacuation of American personnel from the country, and he turned to Blinken to ask, “How did President Biden get this so wrong?”

Comments / 0

Community Policy