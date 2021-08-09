Community Environmental Council Welcomes New Members to the President’s Council

Katie Davis is a former vice president of web and ecommerce at the tech company Citrix, where she became involved in corporate sustainability initiatives. In 2012, she trained with Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project and became a climate change speaker and activist. As Chair of the Sierra Club Los Padres Chapter, elected member of the Sierra Club California Executive Board, she advanced the CEC and Sierra Club partnership on a steady array of initiatives, helping achieve local goals for 100% renewable energy, 100% electric buses, carbon neutrality, and more. Katie was also appointed by local elected leaders to the Community Advisory Council for Central Coast Community Energy and the Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District. She previously served on CEC’s Partnership Council for three years, and volunteered with CEC on presentations, rallies, lobbying, and advocacy work.