Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara County, CA

Community Environmental Council Welcomes New Members to the President’s Council

By Community Environmental Council
Santa Barbara Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKatie Davis is a former vice president of web and ecommerce at the tech company Citrix, where she became involved in corporate sustainability initiatives. In 2012, she trained with Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project and became a climate change speaker and activist. As Chair of the Sierra Club Los Padres Chapter, elected member of the Sierra Club California Executive Board, she advanced the CEC and Sierra Club partnership on a steady array of initiatives, helping achieve local goals for 100% renewable energy, 100% electric buses, carbon neutrality, and more. Katie was also appointed by local elected leaders to the Community Advisory Council for Central Coast Community Energy and the Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District. She previously served on CEC’s Partnership Council for three years, and volunteered with CEC on presentations, rallies, lobbying, and advocacy work.

www.independent.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Gore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#New Cec#Citrix#Climate Reality Project#Sierra Club#Partnership Council#The University Of Hawai I#Bryn Mawr College#University#Allen Kimbell#Llp#General Motors#Warsh Mott Legacy#Harvard Law School#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Philippines
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Politics
Related
LifestylePosted by
Fox News

Afghan woman finds herself in limbo amid Kabul airport chaos

With hundreds of Afghans rushing the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport desperate to flee the return of the Taliban, a young Afghan woman stood in limbo between two worlds. In one world, Massouma Tajik would board a flight to a country she did not know, destined to become a refugee....
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 304 dead after earthquake in Haiti

Over 300 people are dead in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday. Haiti's Office of Civil Protection said search and rescue teams will be sent out, with at least 304 people confirmed dead from the earthquake, NBC News reported. “The most important thing is to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden defends exit, blames Afghanistan leaders for chaos

President Biden on Monday stood by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan while also acknowledging it descended into chaos faster than he expected and accepting some responsibility for the current situation. “I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden said in remarks from the East Room of the White...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

New York Assembly to release report on Cuomo investigation

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in the New York State Assembly will issue a report on their investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo after abandoning an impeachment effort in light of his resignation over complaints of sexual harassment, members said. The Assembly's Judiciary Committee began an impeachment investigation in...
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban's Afghanistan takeover raises big questions for U.S. security chiefs

The Taliban’s lightning-fast offensive across Afghanistan has placed intense pressure on the American security establishment to explain the rout of the Afghan Army, which the U.S. spent billions to train and equip in a war that cost thousands of American lives. The Taliban, a force of some 75,000 militants, overwhelmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy