Weekend trips are nothing new. I love getting away for a weekend, even if it is just driving somewhere a few counties away (but honestly, the further the better). Three-day weekends are the best, of course. But what about a weekend (or similar short stint) in a foreign country? Sound like too much? I spent a weekend in the CDMX a couple months ago and thought I’d provide my thoughts on the logistics and whether a weekend in Mexico City is worth it.