Mark Wahlberg Takes Lookalike Son Brendan, 12, On His First Driving Lesson — Watch

‘The Departed’ actor started getting his son ready to hit the road a few years early by teaching him how to drive a golf cart. You can never start them too young! Mark Wahlberg, 50, gave his pre-teen son Brendan, 12, his first driving lesson on Saturday August 7, while the duo enjoyed some father-son time on the golf course. Mark shared a video of the lesson he was giving the youngster on his Instagram. It was a cute moment between the actor and his little one, as they relaxed over the weekend!