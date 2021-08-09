Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Mark Wahlberg Takes Lookalike Son Brendan, 12, On His First Driving Lesson — Watch

By James Crowley
Hollywood Life
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The Departed’ actor started getting his son ready to hit the road a few years early by teaching him how to drive a golf cart. You can never start them too young! Mark Wahlberg, 50, gave his pre-teen son Brendan, 12, his first driving lesson on Saturday August 7, while the duo enjoyed some father-son time on the golf course. Mark shared a video of the lesson he was giving the youngster on his Instagram. It was a cute moment between the actor and his little one, as they relaxed over the weekend!

hollywoodlife.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan
Person
Mark Wahlberg
Person
Rhea Durham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving Lessons#Baseball Cards#The Lesson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Jovi Dufren’s EXCITING Real Job See Amazing Pics

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren has taken on a few new roles over the past few years. For starters, he became a reality star alongside his then-fiancee, Yara. Soon, he took on the role of husband and now father to Mylah. Yet, fans have been questioning what exactly Jovi does to bring in an income. He lived a party boy lifestyle and met Yara via a travel dating app. So, what is his actual job? Jovi recently shared up close and personal photos and it is stunning.
RelationshipsHello Magazine

Ginger Zee and husband tease something magical in the best way

As if Ginger Zee and her husband, Ben Aaron, don't have enough on their plate, the much-loved parents-of-two want to add more fun to their lives. The GMA meteorologist and TV personality had fans jumping for joy with their interaction on social media as they teased something magical. Ben took...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Are Mark And Donnie Wahlberg Close?

There are plenty of famous brother duos in Hollywood, including some OG's like the Baldwin brothers and Beau Bridges and Jeff Bridges. There are also some new-school bros, like the Jonas brothers and Liam and Chris Hemsworth. But who could forget Mark Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg? They're undoubtedly two of the most well-known names in Hollywood, and like many of the other names we listed, Mark and Donnie were born to perform.
CelebritiesPosted by
extratv

Reality Star Gina Marie Krasley Dead at 30

“My 600-lb Life” star Gina Marie Krasley had died at the age of 30. According to her obituary, Krasley “passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, August 1st, 2021.”. The obituary brought attention to her love for dancing and video games, as well as time spent...
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Paul Walker's Daughter Is Engaged, but Who Is Louis Thornton-Allan, Her Fiancé?

Meadow Walker, the daughter of deceased actor Paul Walker, recently announced her engagement on Instagram, and fans were delighted by the news. Meadow first made the announcement on August 9 when she offered a glimpse of her new ring, and fans have since begun looking into her new fiancé, Louis Thornton-Allan, curious about everything from who he his to what his current net worth is.
Family RelationshipsUS Magazine

Nick Cannon Shares Sweet Sibling Shots of His 7 Children: ‘The Gang’

Doting dad! Nick Cannon shared adorable photos with his seven children on Monday, July 19. “The gang,” the Masked Singer host, 40, captioned Instagram Story photos of his and ex-wife Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his and Brittany Bell’s son, Golden, 4, and daughter, Powerful, 7 months. “It’s [i]ncredible.”
Weight LossPosted by
HollywoodLife

’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Angela Deem Debuts 90 Lb. Weight Loss In Stunning Selfie — Before & After Photos

’90 Day Fiancé’ star Angela Deem looked so happy while showing off her 90-lb. weight loss in new Instagram selfies. See the photos. 90 Day Fiance star Angela Deem, 55, is debuting her new and improved look! On Wednesday (July 29), Angela posted a cheerful selfie taken in a car that featured the reality star showing off her incredible 90-lb. weight loss. Angela had a giant smile on her face while wearing a white jumpsuit, gold chain necklaces and pink hoop earrings for the selfie. She also had her hair pushed into a high ponytail. “Going to Osaka in Las Vegas for My Nick Hogan birthday dinner,” she captioned the post.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Will Smith's Ex-wife Sheree Zampino Shares Heartmelting Never Been Seen Childhood Video of Son Trey

Will Smith's ex-wife Sheree Zampino recently posted a video of their son Trey's early years on her social media account, and the doting mother's post is positively precious. Successful actor and musician Will Smith was married for the first time in 1992 to Sheree Zampino. During the same year, the twosome welcomed their first child, Willard Christopher "Trey" Smith III.

Comments / 0

Community Policy