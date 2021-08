MUSIC FESTIVAL – 7 p.m. Cooperstown Summer Music Festival opens with free performance by Caroga Arts Ensemble, led by cellist Kyle Price. This concert is intended as a gift for the Cooperstown Community and the music will range from bluegrass and classical to jazz and pop. There is truly something for everyone here. Free, open to the public. On the Lawn, Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. 877-666-7421 or visit www.cooperstownmusicfest.org.