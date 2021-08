Like all Air Force fighters, the F-22 has a tailhook primarily for just this reason—landing safely during an in-flight emergency. One of the 199th Fighter Squadron's F-22A Raptors had an in-flight emergency (IFE) on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021, and had to return to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, which is attached to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for an arrested landing, also referred to in U.S. Air Force parlance as a "barrier engagement." Our friend @hnlramper was there to capture the action, which is really quite a rare sight, not for some USAF fighters really, but when it comes to publically available images and video of the F-22 doing so.