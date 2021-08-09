Cancel
08/08/21 - Former Teen Sensation and Musician, Kathy Young

KVCR NEWS
KVCR NEWS
 7 days ago
On today's edition of KVC-Arts, David Fleming speaks with musician, Kathy Young. Kathy will talk about her experience at 15 years old when "A Thousand Stars" started to climb the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She also revisits her time in Hawaii and getting "friendly kidnapped" by the rock duo, The Everly Brothers.

KVCR NEWS

KVCR NEWS

San Bernardino, CA
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

 https://www.KVCRnews.org
