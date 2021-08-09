Hale talks about her decision to seek reelection to the Assembly

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Michelle Bonnet Hale is seeking reelection to her Assembly District 2 seat this Fall. She was a guest on Action Line and was asked why?. Earlier this year she set out a process to determine if she should run again. "I started taking good care of myself. I started thinking about what to pay attention to and what not. For example, not spending a lot of time on social media which I'm not doing now. "