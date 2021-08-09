Herrero asks governor for more COVID flexibility for school districts

An area state representative has written to Gov. Greg Abbott, asking for more flexibility for Texas school districts scrambling to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with the return to school in the middle of the pandemic.

State Rep. Abel Herrero (D-Robstown) has asked Abbott for more flexibility as COVID-19 numbers continue to spike across the state.

"I am concerned limitations in your most recent statewide directives tie the hands of school officials hoping to use best practices to protect the safety of our students, teachers, staff, and communities," Herrero wrote. "Therefore, I ask that you rescind these directives and permit school officials to use every tool at their disposal to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"By prioritizing the well-being at our schools, students can concentrate on their students and our communities can remain as safe as possible."

Abbott has been a repeated and frequent critic of requiring Texans to wear masks in public situations.

Most Coastal Bend school districts grappling with the problem before the start of the school are encourage parents to require their children to wear masks when they return to school.