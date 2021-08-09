Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Robstown, TX

Herrero asks governor for more COVID flexibility for school districts

By Tim Griffin
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fanzQ_0bMZr3Du00

An area state representative has written to Gov. Greg Abbott, asking for more flexibility for Texas school districts scrambling to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with the return to school in the middle of the pandemic.

State Rep. Abel Herrero (D-Robstown) has asked Abbott for more flexibility as COVID-19 numbers continue to spike across the state.

"I am concerned limitations in your most recent statewide directives tie the hands of school officials hoping to use best practices to protect the safety of our students, teachers, staff, and communities," Herrero wrote. "Therefore, I ask that you rescind these directives and permit school officials to use every tool at their disposal to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"By prioritizing the well-being at our schools, students can concentrate on their students and our communities can remain as safe as possible."

Abbott has been a repeated and frequent critic of requiring Texans to wear masks in public situations.

Most Coastal Bend school districts grappling with the problem before the start of the school are encourage parents to require their children to wear masks when they return to school.

Comments / 4

KRIS 6 News

KRIS 6 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
923K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Robstown, TX
City
Tool, TX
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Robstown, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abel Herrero
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Covid#Gov#Covid#State#Texans#Coastal Bend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Jim Hogg County, TXPosted by
KRIS 6 News

Jim Hogg County ISD requires masks in schools and buses

Jim Hogg County ISD announced on Saturday that the JHCISD Board of Trustees adopted a resolution to require masks in all district facilities and buses. “One of the boards' responsibility is to make certain that the students and staff in the district are in a safe work and academic environment,” the district said in a Facebook post.

Comments / 4

Community Policy