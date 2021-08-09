Everything you need to know about the Pegasus spyware scandal

Senior government officials and “allies of the US” were targeted by the spyware from the surveillance software developer NSO Group, according to the head of encrypted messaging app WhatsApp.Will Cathcart, who became the head of the Facebook-owned app in 2019, said that in the same year 1,400 WhatsApp users were targeted by governments using software from NSO Group.Last week, it was reported that military-grade spyware ‘Pegasus’ from NSO Group infiltrated the smartphones of journalists, politicians, and human rights activists, according to an investigation by 17 media organisations and Amnesty International.Mr Cathcart said that the recent attack reported in the media...