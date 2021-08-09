Cancel
Computer Science

Everything you need to know about the Pegasus spyware scandal

By Bhanukiran Gurijala/The Conversation
Popular Science
Popular Science
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBhanukiran Gurijala is an assistant professor of Computer Science & Information Systems at West Virginia University. This story originally featured on The Conversation. End-to-end encryption is technology that scrambles messages on your phone and unscrambles them only on the recipients’ phones, which means anyone who intercepts the messages in between can’t read them. Dropbox, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter, and Yahoo are among the companies whose apps and services use end-to-end encryption.

