U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Floyd's Family Pharmacy as cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) surge in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, U.S., August 5, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Aug 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel will meet on Friday to discuss considerations for booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines, as the United States deals with increasing cases from the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The meeting of CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will also discuss updates on additional doses in immune compromised individuals. (https://bit.ly/3yGA7dW)

Israel has already started administering a third booster shot to people aged 60 and above after the country's health ministry reported a decrease in the effectiveness of the Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) vaccine in preventing infections and symptomatic illness.

Last month, top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said Americans who are immune compromised may end up needing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

