$40 Cactus Cat Scratching Post Is So Adorable, Even Your Cat Will Be Impressed

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Cats are known for being pretty easy pets — or at least easy to buy for. Unlike their canine counterparts, most cats can spend their days entertaining themselves. They don’t exactly need a lot of fancy toys or strenuous physical activities to keep them occupied. Just set them up with a good napping spot, and they should be good to go! But despite how low maintenance they are, there are a few essential products you’ll need. As a soon-to-be new cat owner myself, I’ve been asking friends and searching the internet for what to buy. Although I’m prioritizing my budget (a girl’s got to eat), I’ve also been looking for quality and — dare I say it — stylish products that will last. So if you’re a new cat owner, here’s the lowdown on what you need for your new furry friend to make them (and you!) feel at home.