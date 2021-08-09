Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

$40 Cactus Cat Scratching Post Is So Adorable, Even Your Cat Will Be Impressed

By Kira DeMund
Posted by 
Wide Open Pets
Wide Open Pets
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Pets are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Cat owners know just how much their feline friend loves to play, eat, and yes, scratch. Cats will scratch when they are excited, want to stretch, or just to maintain their claws. Cat toys can help exhaust your pet cat's pent-up energy, but cat trees are purrr-fect for letting your cat scratch.

www.wideopenpets.com

Comments / 0

Wide Open Pets

Wide Open Pets

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Pets is a digital barnyard for pets of all shapes and sizes around your farms, ranches, and homes. From dogs and cats to chickens and horses, we provide accurate and entertaining information on the most important members of the family.

 https://www.wideopenpets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cactus Cat#Domesticated Cats#House Cats#Big Cat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pet Services
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
AnimalsNewsweek

9 Cat Videos That Will Make You Forget About Dogs

International Cat Day is upon us and what better way to celebrate than with cute cat videos. Cat memes are some of the most popular around, with videos like the Keyboard Cat among some of the first viral clips around. On Instagram and Twitter, and more recently TikTok, so many of these videos have received a huge number of views.
PetsPosted by
Woman's World

The World’s Smallest Cat Breed Is Big-Time Adorable

If you’ve ever wondered about the world’s smallest cat breed, you’ll be delighted to see just how tiny these cute kitties are. Weighing in at just four to seven pounds, Singapura cats take a miniature crown for being the smallest in size among domestic cats — while still having some of the biggest hearts.
PetsPosted by
Vail Daily

S peaking of Pets: Caring for your cat

So, you’ve just brought a new kitty into your family—that’s great. Whether you’re new to the cat world or an old hand, there are some things to need keep in mind to keep your new furry friend happy and healthy. Food. Most importantly, read the label, and look for foods...
Pet ServicesPosted by
People

This Best-Selling Diffuser Helps Stop Your Cat from Scratching, Spraying, and Hiding

Pets all have their own unique personalities, and that includes some who are more sensitive than others. When it comes to cats who are more on the anxious side, some common traits that occur are problem scratching, spraying, and even hiding. While it's usually a result of cats being in a challenging situation, that doesn't mean there aren't any simple solutions to help. The Feliway Calming Diffuser Kit is a vet-recommended and affordable solution for cats to de-stress and adjust to uncomfortable situations.
Pet ServicesApartment Therapy

10 Essential Products for Cat Parents Who Are Starting from Scratch

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Cats are known for being pretty easy pets — or at least easy to buy for. Unlike their canine counterparts, most cats can spend their days entertaining themselves. They don’t exactly need a lot of fancy toys or strenuous physical activities to keep them occupied. Just set them up with a good napping spot, and they should be good to go! But despite how low maintenance they are, there are a few essential products you’ll need. As a soon-to-be new cat owner myself, I’ve been asking friends and searching the internet for what to buy. Although I’m prioritizing my budget (a girl’s got to eat), I’ve also been looking for quality and — dare I say it — stylish products that will last. So if you’re a new cat owner, here’s the lowdown on what you need for your new furry friend to make them (and you!) feel at home.
Pets101 WIXX

Feline okay? The app that tells you if your cat’s happy

(Reuters) – Cat owners who love to take pictures of their furry friends now have a new excuse to pull out their smartphones and take a snapshot: it may actually help the cat. A Calgary, Alberta, animal health technology company, Sylvester.ai, has developed an app called Tably that uses the...
Pet Serviceshunker.com

The 18 Most Ridiculous (and Adorable) Cat Scratchers You Can Buy

Most pet owners know that buying toys or furniture for cats can be a hit or miss. Truth be told, there's a good chance your cat might enjoy the cardboard box your latest pet haul came in rather than the toy itself. But since cats have a natural tendency to scratch — whether it's to sharpen their claws, stretch, or exercise — cat scratchers are an absolute must. Not only can they be fun for your feline friends, but they also might prevent your cat from digging their claws into your furniture.
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Keep Your Dog Cool In the Summertime Heat With the Cool Pup Cooling Toy

Editor's Note: Products featured on Wide Open Pets are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Warmer weather is here, which means dog owners are coming up with creative ways to keep their doggies cool. Cooling sweaters and cooling dog beds are great ideas to keep your furry friend cool, but what if there was an interactive toy that can keep your doggo both occupied and cooled down from the heat?
PetsLincoln Journal Star

A hydrated cat is a healthy cat

It’s the dog days of summer, and that means high temps are here and hydration is key—for pets and people alike. Is your cat getting enough water? Check out these tips to increase your cat's daily fluid intake. Wet food. Cats can get some of the water they need through...
PetsPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Adopt a Cat This Weekend for Only $5 at Tri-County Humane Society

There's nothing better for relieving stress than having a loving pet that makes you laugh, helps you sleep and gives you head butts because they love you more than anything. My cats Mr. Bean and Pneuma pictured above, were both adopted from Tri County Humane Society, and right now is the absolute best time to get a cat of your very own, as TCHS has it's "Five Dollar Feline" promotion going on right now.
Petspetpress.net

130+ Minecraft Cat Names to Call Your Cuddly Kitty

Do you have a new kitty? Do you also love playing the game Minecraft?. Minecraft has an abundance of cute cat names that are perfect for your new pet. Whether you’re looking for a more serious-sounding name or one that is playful and silly, there are plenty to choose from. In this blog post, we will share over 130 awesome cat names with inspiration from the game Minecraft!
PetsMcAlester News

P.A.W.S.: Your perfect cat sitter

Although your cat would prefer to remain at home while you are away for a few days, this obviously isn’t the right solution. He can’t stay alone. You can ask a friend or relative to take care of hm, or you can hire a sitter to take care of him during your trip. You know your friend or relative who agrees to sit and so does your cat. Since you don’t know the cat sitter you hired, check her references from previous clients and her credentials and be sure she knows exactly what to do for your cat.
Petskatzenworld.co.uk

Keeping Your Cat Comfy in Their Twilight Years

We all know that as our cats age they begin to change, just like us. Once they reach their elderly years – generally from age 12 onwards – they need a different kind of care to suit their slightly more restful and tender nature. First things first, if you notice...
PetsPosted by
InspireMore

15 Cozy Cats Who Are Sure To Brighten Your Day

Cats are some of the most adorable creatures out there, awake or asleep!. The internet is full of amazing photos of these lovable furballs, but there’s just something about seeing them snuggled up under covers that really warms our hearts. Here are 15 of our favorites that are sure to bring a smile to your face.
Pet ServicesPosted by
CatTime

CatTime Review: Will The ‘PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge’ Help Kitties Scratch & Relax?

Lana is usually good at scratching her cat toys, but Archer has a tendency to scratch everything except what he's supposed to scratch. Could the PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge get these kitties using their claws in the right place? Here's how it went! The post CatTime Review: Will The ‘PetFusion Ultimate Cat Scratcher Lounge’ Help Kitties Scratch & Relax? appeared first on CatTime.

Comments / 0

Community Policy