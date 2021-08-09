Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remember, ditches are deadly. A gentle flow of water can become a raging torrent in a few minutes. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Lincoln County in central New Mexico * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 258 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms around Nogal. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nogal. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lincoln County, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Lincoln, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#14 58 00#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
LifestylePosted by
Fox News

Afghan woman finds herself in limbo amid Kabul airport chaos

With hundreds of Afghans rushing the tarmac of Kabul’s international airport desperate to flee the return of the Taliban, a young Afghan woman stood in limbo between two worlds. In one world, Massouma Tajik would board a flight to a country she did not know, destined to become a refugee....
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 304 dead after earthquake in Haiti

Over 300 people are dead in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday. Haiti's Office of Civil Protection said search and rescue teams will be sent out, with at least 304 people confirmed dead from the earthquake, NBC News reported. “The most important thing is to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden defends exit, blames Afghanistan leaders for chaos

President Biden on Monday stood by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan while also acknowledging it descended into chaos faster than he expected and accepting some responsibility for the current situation. “I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden said in remarks from the East Room of the White...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

New York Assembly to release report on Cuomo investigation

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in the New York State Assembly will issue a report on their investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo after abandoning an impeachment effort in light of his resignation over complaints of sexual harassment, members said. The Assembly's Judiciary Committee began an impeachment investigation in...
MilitaryNBC News

Taliban's Afghanistan takeover raises big questions for U.S. security chiefs

The Taliban’s lightning-fast offensive across Afghanistan has placed intense pressure on the American security establishment to explain the rout of the Afghan Army, which the U.S. spent billions to train and equip in a war that cost thousands of American lives. The Taliban, a force of some 75,000 militants, overwhelmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy