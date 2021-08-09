Flood Advisory issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 14:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remember, ditches are deadly. A gentle flow of water can become a raging torrent in a few minutes. Most flood related deaths occur in automobiles. Do not attempt to cross water covered bridges, dips, or low water crossings. Target Area: Lincoln The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Lincoln County in central New Mexico * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 258 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms around Nogal. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Nogal. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.