Special Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Huron, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-10 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Ashland; Huron; Richland Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Richland, southeastern Huron and northwestern Ashland Counties through 530 PM EDT At 456 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Mansfield to 7 miles west of Hayesville. Movement was north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Ashland, Ontario, New London, Savannah, Sullivan, Greenwich, Bailey Lakes, Mifflin, Nova, Nankin, Shenandoah and Olivesburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH