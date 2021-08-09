Horseheads man convicted for raping, assaulting woman in 2019

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WENY) – A Horseheads man has been convicted on several rape and assault charges after he raped and assaulted a woman over a four-day period in 2019. The incident happened between May 2 and May 5 of 2019 in the Village of Horseheads. According to Chemung County District Attorney Weeden Wetmore, 53-year-old Michael Burtner “forcibly compelled the woman to engage in intercourse and other sexual acts, and physically assaulted her”. The woman was so severely injured, prosecutors say she suffered a brain bleed that required hospitalization at the ICU for a week, and physical rehabilitation for a week after that.