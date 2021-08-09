Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Boone, Kanawha, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Boone; Kanawha; Lincoln The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Kanawha County in central West Virginia East central Lincoln County in central West Virginia Northwestern Boone County in central West Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 457 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Julian, or 7 miles northwest of Madison, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Charleston, Jefferson, South Charleston, St. Albans, Dunbar, Chesapeake, Marmet, Belle, Alum Creek, Institute, Julian, Tornado, Danville, Sod, Woodville, Ashford and Alkol. This includes the following highways Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 49 and 54. West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 89 and 91. Route 119 between mile markers 53 and 78. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH