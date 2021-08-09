3 kids held at gunpoint in Kettering home invasion; suspects possibly linked to Oakwood case

KETTERING — Two Lewisburg men are jailed, accused of burglarizing an East David Road apartment and holding three juveniles at gunpoint while trying to steal items, according to Kettering court records.

Keyon Taylor, 19, and Blade Root, 18, both of Lewisburg, are charged with aggravated burglary in connection to the crime reported early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 2200 block of East David Road around 4:15 a.m. Saturday to the apartments near the intersection of Bigger Road, according to records.

Taylor and Root are accused of entering the apartment through an unlocked window.

“Suspects entered...armed, pointing handguns at 3 juvenile victims attempt to steal items,” court records read. “The family dog chased them out of the house, with only a bag of chips taken.”

A Kettering police report shows three girls ages 10 to 15 were inside the apartment. It was not clear if Taylor or Root knew anyone who was there.

The suspects matched the description of burglary suspects from an incident in Oakwood earlier in the night, court records said. Oakwood police records show officers there investigated an aggravated burglary in the 200 block of West Thruston Blvd. Saturday morning. News Center 7 has requested a copy of that report from Oakwood investigators.

No charges have been filed against Root or Taylor in Oakwood, according to online records.

Police said the suspects had ditched stolen guns from the Oakwood burglary in a bush that ended up being found by a person who was out on a morning jog and called Oakwood dispatchers. A Kettering police report shows officers also recovered two guns and ammunition during their investigation Saturday morning.

Kettering police worked with Lewisburg police, who were familiar with both Taylor and Root.

“Search warrants were obtained for both Taylor and Root’s addresses,” court records read. “An interview was conducted with Root, who subsequently confessed to all crimes reported in Kettering and Oakwood during the overnight hours of 8/6-8/7/2021.”

Police said Root identified Taylor as the suspect seen in surveillance video of one of the crimes.

