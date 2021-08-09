Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

The Best Slim-Fit Dress Shirts for Men in 2021

By Jonathan Zavaleta
Posted by 
SPY
SPY
 7 days ago

When it comes to suiting up, color and fabric are crucial. But there’s nothing more important than fit. After all, there’s a reason why suits, ties and relevant accessories are grouped together under the term “tailoring.” While you should always take your suit pants to the alterations tailor, you might want to find jackets and shirts that fit right, straight off the peg. Suit and shirt alterations can be tricky depending on what you want to accomplish. Fortunately, finding a dress shirt that fits how you want it to is easier than ever, because sizes and styles now extend beyond simply the collar and sleeve measurements or a letter size. For example, you might want to consider a slim-fit dress shirt.

A slim-fit dress shirt is a great way to avoid the billowing fabric around the arms and sides that can come with classic-fit shirts. Slim-fit dress shirts will have slimmer sides for a more streamlined look. Another feature of a slim-fit dress shirt is higher armholes. This makes the sleeves fit more snugly around the arms, to keep your look strictly out of puffy shirt territory. Some slim-fit dress shirts have a shorter hem, allowing them to be worn untucked in a more casual way. Also, the collars on a slim-fit shirt will typically be smaller, to fit the proportions of the rest of the shirt.

Of course, it’s possible to go too far when it comes to the slim fit. Just as you don’t want anything too baggy, you don’t want to surprise onlookers with your polka dot underwear or pop a button off your shirt because you don’t have enough room to stretch your arms. That’s why the best slim-fit dress shirts will make you look suave, not like a sausage casing.

Some might assume a slim fit is only for a slim guy, but that’s not the case. As long as it’s in the size, a slim-fit shirt can look flattering on a bigger guy.  We’ve rounded up some of the best slim fit dress shirts for men.

1. Calvin Klein Steel Dress Shirt

BEST OVERALL

When it comes to minimalist, reasonably-priced basics, Calvin Klein continues to be one of the best brands in the business. These solid-colored dress shirts come in classics like white and light blue, as well as stylish muted colors like apricot, sandstone and lilac. The point collar makes this a great shirt to wear with a slim tie or no tie, and the non-iron fabric makes it easy to care for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qC5Jt_0bMZphK100


Buy: Calvin Klein Slim Fit Dress Shirt $60.00 (Was $75.00)

2. Charvet Blue Slim-Fit Double Cuff Cotton-Poplin Shirt

MOST LUXURIOUS

Slim-fit may be a more modern style, but it’s not just the young guns making slim-fit dress shirts any more. Take Charvet, the French label that holds the distinction of being the first shirtmaking shop in the world. This shirt is made from poplin cotton and comes in a classic light blue color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JJWb6_0bMZphK100


Buy: Charvet Slim Fit Dress Shirt $495.00

3. J Crew Ludlow Premium Dress Shirt

BEST FABRIC

Yup, the Ludlow Shop is still one of the best places to go for affordable tailoring. This dress shirt is made from 100% cotton and has a unique dobby weave, giving it a pleasant textured feel and luxuriously dressy look. Break this one out for big meetings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFiLN_0bMZphK100


Buy: J Crew Slim Fit Dress Shirt $98.00

4. Theory Sylvain Good Cotton Slim-Fit Button-Down Shirt

BEST COLORS

Theory is known for making minimalist clothing with technical fabrics, and this dress shirt combines cotton with polyamide and elastane for stretch and comfort. It works well with tailoring, but is cut high enough to wear as a casual button-down. It comes in several stylish colors, like this blush tone they call “thistle.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eQFn4_0bMZphK100


Buy: Theory Slim Fit Dress Shirt $195.00

5. Bonobos Trim Fit Stretch Dress Shirt

On Sale

In terms of variety, it’s hard to beat Bonobos, which offers dress shirts in every color and print imaginable. This dress shirt has a subtle dot print and comes in classic blue. It’s cut from cotton with spandex for comfortable movement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdiEu_0bMZphK100


Buy: Bonobos Slim Fit Dress Shirt $74.90 (Was $128.00)

6. Everlane The Slim Fit Japanese Oxford

BEST OXFORD SHIRT

Oxford shirts are technically more casual than true dress shirts, but in all but the most formal settings, you can wear an oxford with a suit. That’s why oxford shirts are one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your closet. Everlane is all about versatile wardrobe staples, which is why it’s no surprise they make an excellent take on the Oxford. It’s made from 100% Japanese cotton and comes in white, light blue, grey, slate and white/blue stripes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbKEs_0bMZphK100


Buy: Everlane Slim Fit Dress Shirt $75.00

7. Eton Slim Fit Twill Dress Shirt

MOST STYLISH

If you like to make a statement with your dress shirts, look no further than Eton. This shirt is the most eye-catching piece on this list, but it’s pretty low-key by Eton’s colorful standards. The white shirt has contrasting blue buttons and piping. It’s made from 100% cotton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ug0ml_0bMZphK100


Buy: Eton Slim Fit Dress Shirt $250.00

8. Uniqlo Checked Slim Fit Shirt

BEST VALUE

Uniqlo built its brand on casual, affordable and unfussy basics, so their ventures into tailoring are fittingly laid-back and easy to wear and care for. This slim fit shirt is made from cotton with a hint of stretch, and it’s designed to resist wrinkling. It has a button-down collar and a subtle blue and white checked pattern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hei1i_0bMZphK100


Buy: Uniqlo Slim Fit Dress Shirt $29.90

9. Polo Ralph Lauren Slim-Fit Stretch-Oxford Shirt

AMERICAN ICON

Ralph Lauren revolutionized men’s fashion by bringing back big repp ties, bucking the era of slim Mad Men suits. But Ralph doesn’t play by the rules, not even his own. That’s why Polo also offers slim-fit shirts, like this oxford, which is cut from a blend of cotton and stretch fabric. As an oxford shirt, it’s a great piece for more casual wear, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTkDe_0bMZphK100


Buy: Ralph Lauren Slim Fit Dress Shirt $98.50

Comments / 0

SPY

SPY

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
160K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Klein
Person
Ralph Lauren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dress Pants#Mad Men#Slim Fit#French#The Ludlow Shop#Oxford#Japanese#Eton Slim Fit Dress S
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Proves a Cardigan Can Be Sexy

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Tia Adeola Launches Ruffle Swimwear

Tia Adeola has expanded into swimwear with a range of ruffled, beach-ready offerings. The New York-based designer — known for her voluminous, frilled blouses and pants — applies her signature aesthetic to bikinis and bodysuits. String triangle tops in sandy beige and hot pink are trimmed with ruffles and paired with matching low-rise bottoms, accented with subtle ruching at the hips. A more experimental approach to resort wear, a mustard yellow bodysuit is crafted from boiled wool. The high-cut silhouette features flounced trimming and fastens with thick wool ties at the neck, back and hips.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)
New York City, NYPosted by
Footwear News

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off a Distressed Look in a Cropped Jacket, Sweatpants and Reptile-Embossed Sneakers for ‘Meet Cute’

Kaley Cuoco looks disheveled while on the set of “Meet Cute” on Thursday in a scene where her character gets hit by a car. In the shot, Cuoco trekked through the streets of NYC in a mid-wash hooded denim jacket that’s semi-cropped and a pair of gray, loose sweatpants.  When it came down to the shoes, the “Big Bang Theory” actress popped on a pair of black slip-on sneakers embossed with a reptile print. The shoes also feature a white sole. Cuoco’s essential style lives in a crux on comfort and chic. On her Instagram, she posts photos in activewear, jeans, hoodies...
CelebritiesHypebae

Beyoncé's IVY PARK Rodeo Drop Celebrates the Style of Black Cowgirls and Boys

For her brand’s fourth drop with adidas, Beyoncé presents “IVY PARK RODEO,” a collection that draws inspiration from the distinct style of Black cowgirls and cowboys. A modern interpretation of classic Americana wear, the new drop celebrates the impact of the Black community on American Western culture, as well as the history of Black pioneers in the country’s rodeo scene. In true Western fashion, the collection — comprised of 58 women’s and men’s apparel items and a capsule of accessories — is replete with denim silhouettes designed with touches of streetwear and activewear. Standout pieces include a bustier bodysuit crafted with dark denim, a pair of wide-legged snap jeans decorated with the Three Stripes and even some denim chaps. A “Purple Glow” cow print can be found on a corset top and matching leggings, while pastel lilac is chosen for a casual, chic sweatsuit.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Embraced Everyday Elegance

The appeal of dressing up for an occasion isn’t lost on celebrities, but lately, they haven’t needed the excuse of a big event to pull out stellar fashion. While there has been no shortage of film premieres, festivals, and performances to attend, stars have been dressing to the nines to run errands, take meetings, or lounge around the house. The days of the top-only Zoom look have ended. Now, even the briefest video call necessitates a complete look.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

The Anti-Jean Outfits French Girls Are Wearing

Okay, okay, in reality, French girls are certainly not “over” jeans. Seriously—one quick glimpse at some of the chicest Parisians on Instagram, and you’ll quickly realize that denim is a staple of the French. That said, we’ve noticed that this set is, like many other fashion people, embracing the anti-jean look with a variety of athleisure alternatives.
ETOnline.com

Forever 21 Launches Second Juicy Couture Collab: Shop Our Picks

Forever 21 has launched another collaboration with Juicy Couture! The Forever 21 x Juicy Couture exclusive collection is bringing back the fashion brand's nostalgic styles made famous in the early 2000s, worn by celebs like Paris Hilton, Beyoncé and Britney Spears. The collaboration's second range features velour tracksuits, embellished sweatpants,...
ApparelPosted by
Us Weekly

19 Best Coat and Jacket Deals in the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially open to all shoppers, and the deals are flying off the virtual shelves! Feeling overwhelmed? Don’t worry — we’re definitely in the same boat. To make your shopping experience easier, we’re breaking the entire sale down so you can navigate everything like a pro.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Think Ahead and Shop These Epic Jackets Before Fall Hits

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. This fall, jackets have been reimagined: Bombers come in tweed, capes are quilted in nylon—and Hailey Bieber models them all for Vogue’s August issue in a series of photos styled by none other than Camilla Nickerson.
Apparelthemanual.com

The 11 Best Camp Collar Shirts to Wear this Summer

Though camp collar shirts have been a surefire summer-style piece for years, you could argue that our current preoccupation with how to handle pandemic dressing has cemented the shirt as a definite menswear must-have. The shirt (some know it as a Cuban collar, revere collar, or simply a vacation shirt) is believed to have its origins in the traditional guayabera — usually constructed of cotton, linen, or silk — that’s designed to beat the hot and muggy climes of the Caribbean. Their more recent fashionable return is mostly credited to Miuccia Prada, who for her fall-winter 2016 menswear collection sent a sensational camp collar down the runway, ultimately leading to the modern versions that we’re so drawn to today.
Brooklyn, NYfashionista.com

Merlette Is Redefining Luxury With Its Seasonless, Loose-Fitting Dresses

For years, fashion worked to keep the threads of its fantasy intact. Covid-19, however, unraveled it beyond repair. The economic fallout of the pandemic laid bare so many of the issues in these whimsical designer garments, their aspirational extravagance poked fun at by sweatpants-wearing and nap dress-appreciating realists. Merlette, the...
ApparelPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Denim Minds Under 30: Good American’s Anahid Mora

Like any business that has been around for more than a century, the jeanswear industry has its legends. It is also continuously reinventing itself and welcoming more opportunities for innovation—and oftentimes, it takes a fresh perspective to make real change. Rivet’s Denim Minds Under 30 column shines a spotlight on young professionals committed to pushing the denim industry forward, paying special mind to the planet and its people.
ApparelGear Patrol

The Best Men's Jeans

A great pair of jeans can be your go-to trousers for almost any occasion, from work to a date to a night out. They can also be found at just about any price and in an array of styles and washes. However, the sheer endlessness of available options can make searching for a new pair feel like a full-time job, but don't freak out. We've figured out the best brands to buy from for you.
ApparelHighsnobiety

10 of the Best Black Boots for Autumn & Winter 2021

The sun’s out and you can’t imagine ever needing a pair of black boots again. The human brain is funny like that. We get it, but you’re wrong. Unfortunately, summer won’t last forever and that pair of leather-soled loafers you’ve been wearing won’t look so attractive, nor will muddying the pristine white mesh of your sneaker rotation. At that point, you’ll be wishing you listened to Highsnob when they told you to look ahead and cop a pair of sturdy black boots.
ApparelRunnersWorld

The Best Moisture-Wicking Shirts for Men and Women Under $60

We are still in the steamy days of summer, and whether you are gearing up for a fall marathon, hiking your way through the weekends, or taking your workouts outdoors, a moisture-wicking shirt can help keep you cool and dry while you sweat it out. Though moisture-wicking shirts are known for being great in the warmer months, they can also help keep you warm when it starts to get cooler since it brings the moisture away from the body. We have gathered up some of the best moisture-wicking shirts out there that can help keep you comfortable in every season.
Beauty & Fashionthemanual.com

The 8 Best Sun Shirts to Protect Your Skin

Our general understanding of dressing for the summer sun is that the least amount of clothing we have covering us, the better equipped we feel to deal with the high temperatures. It feels silly to even state the obvious. But for those who consider themselves to be outdoorsy types –...

Comments / 0

Community Policy