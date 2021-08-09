The Best Slim-Fit Dress Shirts for Men in 2021

When it comes to suiting up, color and fabric are crucial. But there’s nothing more important than fit. After all, there’s a reason why suits, ties and relevant accessories are grouped together under the term “tailoring.” While you should always take your suit pants to the alterations tailor, you might want to find jackets and shirts that fit right, straight off the peg. Suit and shirt alterations can be tricky depending on what you want to accomplish. Fortunately, finding a dress shirt that fits how you want it to is easier than ever, because sizes and styles now extend beyond simply the collar and sleeve measurements or a letter size. For example, you might want to consider a slim-fit dress shirt.

A slim-fit dress shirt is a great way to avoid the billowing fabric around the arms and sides that can come with classic-fit shirts. Slim-fit dress shirts will have slimmer sides for a more streamlined look. Another feature of a slim-fit dress shirt is higher armholes. This makes the sleeves fit more snugly around the arms, to keep your look strictly out of puffy shirt territory. Some slim-fit dress shirts have a shorter hem, allowing them to be worn untucked in a more casual way. Also, the collars on a slim-fit shirt will typically be smaller, to fit the proportions of the rest of the shirt.

Of course, it’s possible to go too far when it comes to the slim fit. Just as you don’t want anything too baggy, you don’t want to surprise onlookers with your polka dot underwear or pop a button off your shirt because you don’t have enough room to stretch your arms. That’s why the best slim-fit dress shirts will make you look suave, not like a sausage casing.

Some might assume a slim fit is only for a slim guy, but that’s not the case. As long as it’s in the size, a slim-fit shirt can look flattering on a bigger guy. We’ve rounded up some of the best slim fit dress shirts for men.

1. Calvin Klein Steel Dress Shirt

BEST OVERALL

When it comes to minimalist, reasonably-priced basics, Calvin Klein continues to be one of the best brands in the business. These solid-colored dress shirts come in classics like white and light blue, as well as stylish muted colors like apricot, sandstone and lilac. The point collar makes this a great shirt to wear with a slim tie or no tie, and the non-iron fabric makes it easy to care for.



Buy: Calvin Klein Slim Fit Dress Shirt $60.00 (Was $75.00)

2. Charvet Blue Slim-Fit Double Cuff Cotton-Poplin Shirt

MOST LUXURIOUS

Slim-fit may be a more modern style, but it’s not just the young guns making slim-fit dress shirts any more. Take Charvet, the French label that holds the distinction of being the first shirtmaking shop in the world. This shirt is made from poplin cotton and comes in a classic light blue color.



Buy: Charvet Slim Fit Dress Shirt $495.00

3. J Crew Ludlow Premium Dress Shirt

BEST FABRIC

Yup, the Ludlow Shop is still one of the best places to go for affordable tailoring. This dress shirt is made from 100% cotton and has a unique dobby weave, giving it a pleasant textured feel and luxuriously dressy look. Break this one out for big meetings.



Buy: J Crew Slim Fit Dress Shirt $98.00

4. Theory Sylvain Good Cotton Slim-Fit Button-Down Shirt

BEST COLORS

Theory is known for making minimalist clothing with technical fabrics, and this dress shirt combines cotton with polyamide and elastane for stretch and comfort. It works well with tailoring, but is cut high enough to wear as a casual button-down. It comes in several stylish colors, like this blush tone they call “thistle.”



Buy: Theory Slim Fit Dress Shirt $195.00

5. Bonobos Trim Fit Stretch Dress Shirt

On Sale

In terms of variety, it’s hard to beat Bonobos, which offers dress shirts in every color and print imaginable. This dress shirt has a subtle dot print and comes in classic blue. It’s cut from cotton with spandex for comfortable movement.



Buy: Bonobos Slim Fit Dress Shirt $74.90 (Was $128.00)

6. Everlane The Slim Fit Japanese Oxford

BEST OXFORD SHIRT

Oxford shirts are technically more casual than true dress shirts, but in all but the most formal settings, you can wear an oxford with a suit. That’s why oxford shirts are one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your closet. Everlane is all about versatile wardrobe staples, which is why it’s no surprise they make an excellent take on the Oxford. It’s made from 100% Japanese cotton and comes in white, light blue, grey, slate and white/blue stripes.



Buy: Everlane Slim Fit Dress Shirt $75.00

7. Eton Slim Fit Twill Dress Shirt

MOST STYLISH

If you like to make a statement with your dress shirts, look no further than Eton. This shirt is the most eye-catching piece on this list, but it’s pretty low-key by Eton’s colorful standards. The white shirt has contrasting blue buttons and piping. It’s made from 100% cotton.



Buy: Eton Slim Fit Dress Shirt $250.00

8. Uniqlo Checked Slim Fit Shirt

BEST VALUE

Uniqlo built its brand on casual, affordable and unfussy basics, so their ventures into tailoring are fittingly laid-back and easy to wear and care for. This slim fit shirt is made from cotton with a hint of stretch, and it’s designed to resist wrinkling. It has a button-down collar and a subtle blue and white checked pattern.



Buy: Uniqlo Slim Fit Dress Shirt $29.90

9. Polo Ralph Lauren Slim-Fit Stretch-Oxford Shirt

AMERICAN ICON

Ralph Lauren revolutionized men’s fashion by bringing back big repp ties, bucking the era of slim Mad Men suits. But Ralph doesn’t play by the rules, not even his own. That’s why Polo also offers slim-fit shirts, like this oxford, which is cut from a blend of cotton and stretch fabric. As an oxford shirt, it’s a great piece for more casual wear, too.



Buy: Ralph Lauren Slim Fit Dress Shirt $98.50