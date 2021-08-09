Dr. Scott Gottlieb Says the Covid Delta Surge May Be the ‘Final Wave' in U.S.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Monday the current surge in Covid infections caused by the more contagious delta variant may be the last wave of the virus in the U.S. “I don’t think Covid is going to be epidemic all through the fall and the winter … assuming we don’t have a variant emerge that pierces the immunity offered by prior infection or vaccination,” Gottlieb said on “Squawk Box.”www.nbcphiladelphia.com
