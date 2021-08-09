Cancel
Dr. Scott Gottlieb Says the Covid Delta Surge May Be the ‘Final Wave' in U.S.

By Pia Singh, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC on Monday the current surge in Covid infections caused by the more contagious delta variant may be the last wave of the virus in the U.S. “I don’t think Covid is going to be epidemic all through the fall and the winter … assuming we don’t have a variant emerge that pierces the immunity offered by prior infection or vaccination,” Gottlieb said on “Squawk Box.”

