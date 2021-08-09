Dr. Scott Gottlieb Says the Covid Delta Surge May Be the ‘Final Wave' in U.S.

The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired on Sunday, August 8, 2021, on "Face the Nation." JOHN DICKERSON: We go now to former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is on the board of Pfizer and is the author of an upcoming book, Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed Us and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic. Good morning, Dr. Gottlieb. I want to start with a Harris poll. It showed that for the first time in two months, Americans think that the pandemic is getting worse rather than getting better. What do you think?