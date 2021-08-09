8 more die in less than a week on Utah highways; UHP makes safety appeal
In less than a week, eight more people have been killed in Utah highway crashes, including deaths Saturday in Morgan and Utah counties. Most of the recent crashes were preventable, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said Monday. Of the drivers in five crashes Saturday and Sunday that together killed six people, he said, “two were impaired, two were distracted or inattentive and one was a fatigued driver.”www.standard.net
