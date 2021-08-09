College Station PD: Two theft suspects still wanted, seeking public's help
The College Station Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two theft suspects.
According to CSPD, the July 26 theft had occurred at a sporting goods store located in the area of 2500 Earl Rudder Freeway.
During this incident, local authorities are reporting that an eight-year-old suffered pain after being hit in the back by a fleeing theft suspect's basket.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call CSPD at (979) 764-3600.
