College Station, TX

College Station PD: Two theft suspects still wanted, seeking public's help

By Joel Leal
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 7 days ago
The College Station Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two theft suspects.

According to CSPD, the July 26 theft had occurred at a sporting goods store located in the area of 2500 Earl Rudder Freeway.

During this incident, local authorities are reporting that an eight-year-old suffered pain after being hit in the back by a fleeing theft suspect's basket.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call CSPD at (979) 764-3600.

25 News KXXV and KRHD

