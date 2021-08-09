Cancel
Public Safety

Son accused of watching fire he set kill his dad, Tennessee police say

Bradenton Herald
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is accused of setting a fire that killed his father over the weekend in Tennessee. Medics were called to the fire at a duplex on Valley View Road in Brentwood, which is near Nashville, just before 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Nashville Fire Department. When they arrived, they tried to rescue a man who was trapped in back of the home, but “the fire and the heat of the fire prevented them from doing so.”

Tennessee State
