Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Austin-area hospitalizations reach levels not seen since January

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services .

More than 2.7 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 52,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services . Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County : The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 83, and an average of 503 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 383. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 92,806 cases have been reported and at least 903 people have died. Hays County : There are currently 1,820 active cases and 58 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 21,864 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 279 people have died. At least 19,765 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County : There are 452 new cases, and 11% of hospital beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 45,847 cases have been reported in the county and at least 499 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here .

Updates:

6:35 p.m. – On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) will be utilizing staffing agencies to bring in medical personnel from out of state as hospitals experience a surge in COVID-19 patients.

The governor also said he has sent a letter to the Texas Hospital Association asking hospitals to voluntarily postpone elective medical procedures, for which a delay will not result in a loss of life or deterioration of a patient’s condition, to increase hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients.

5:50 p.m. – Hays County reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, a Dripping Springs woman in her 80s and a San Marcos woman in her 40s. Health officials also reported 317 new confirmed cases along with 35 new hospitalizations and 21 new hospital discharges. There are 258 additional people considered recovered.

4:40 p.m. – Travis County reported 445 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 92,806 cases and 903 deaths since the start of the pandemic. At least 89,105 people have recovered from the virus.

Travis County currently has 557 people hospitalized with COVID-19, with 191 in the ICU and 116 on ventilators.

3:50 p.m. – The University of Texas issued a statement on Monday outlining its fall 2021 COVID-19 guidance, which includes providing a negative test for those moving into campus residence halls.

The university said it is encouraging as many Longhorns as possible to get vaccinated against the virus, with vaccination the community’s best tool to contain the spread of the virus.

1:45 p.m. – As of Sunday, the state case average for Texas is over 10,000 per day for the first time since Feb. 8. That's up 33% from a week ago and up 715% from a month ago.

There are 9,462 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals, the most since Feb. 6. There are 394 ICU beds available statewide, the lowest number recorded to date.

There are 647 COVID-19 patients in Austin-area (TSA O) hospitals and there are 218 COVID-19 patients in Austin-area ICUs. Those numbers are the most since Jan. 22 and Jan. 20, respectively.

6:30 a.m. – The LBJ Presidential Library is once again closed because of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Travis County. If you purchased a ticket to visit the library in the days ahead, check your email – leaders at the library said they will email you more details.

6 a.m. – Austin ISD is calling a special board meeting to talk about COVID-19 data and how everyone can safely return to the classroom. This comes after the district announced it is going against guidance from the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

AISD recently said it will notify parents about positive cases of COVD-19 on campuses and it will conduct contact tracing. AISD also said families should keep sick children at home, countering the TEA's message that parents don't have to keep kids at home if they come into close contact with an infected student.

WATCH: Why Austin has entered Stage 5 of the COVID-19 guidelines

