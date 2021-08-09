Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Okeechobee, FL

Army Corps of Engineers addresses Lake Okeechobee management

By Jon Shainman
Posted by 
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bkV1b_0bMZnmWO00

The Army Corps of Engineers provided an update Monday on how and when they plan to release water from Lake Okeechobee in the future.

Those releases have led to toxic algae blooms in the past.

There were no massive algae blooms visible on the surface of Lake Okeechobee Monday, but algae is still there.

A dry May from mother nature has meant a lack of lake water releases into the St. Lucie Estuary this summer.

Monday, the Army Corps of Engineers talked about setting up a new LOSOM plan.

That’s the Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual, the how, when, and where water will be released in the future from the lake.

Colonel Andrew Kelly outlining the Corps will do what it can to move water south and monitor algae beyond the summertime.

“With a significant bloom in May, that wasn’t in our modeling but we know algae can appear at any time,” said Col. Kelly.

What was referred to as “Alternative CC” will now be the foundation for the Corps' preferred direction.

John Maehl, head of Ecosystem Restoration for Martin County says if the current proposal had been in place over the previous 50 years, the St. Lucie Estuary would have received discharges less than 4 percent of the time.

“Almost certainly we wouldn’t have had 2013, 2016, or 2018,” said Maehl, citing past toxic algae blooms.

Maehl is cautiously optimistic as lake discharges to the east would be reduced by about two-thirds.

“Increasing releases to the St. Lucie Estuary would be their last resort. We would have loved to see that it was not an option, but it appears to be on the table but as a last resort,” said Maehl.

The Army Corps will continue to tweak the plans through October.

The goal is to have that new LOSOM plan ready to go when the Herbert Hoover Dike rehabilitation work is complete at the end of 2022.

Comments / 0

WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Okeechobee, FL
City
East Lake, FL
Okeechobee, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbert Hoover
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Okeechobee#Surface Water#Algae Blooms#Losom#Ecosystem Restoration#The St Lucie Estuary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
La Crosse, WIWEAU-TV 13

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to host open house Thursday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting an open house onboard the Motor Vessel Mississippi. The open house will be on Thursday, August 12th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Riverside Park Levy. The open house is intended to provide...
Industryusf.edu

Conservationists Say Lake Okeechobee Plan Still Favors Water Supply Over Everglades

As the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers moves to the final phase of writing a new management plan for Lake Okeechobee, concerns remain over water reaching the parched Everglades. The plan, expected to guide lake operations for at least a decade, coincides with the completion of nearly $2 billion in repairs to the aging Herbert Hoover Dike. Those repairs will allow the Corps to: keep lake levels at least a foot and a half higher in the wet season, allow water managers to lessen polluted discharges to northern estuaries and strike a better balance between flood control and water supply to farm lands, utilities and the environment.
Saint Louis, MOriverbender.com

U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers & University City To Hold 2nd Virtual Public Meeting, Flood Risk Management Study

ST. LOUIS – Due to technical issues with the July 26 virtual public meeting, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis District, is hosting a second virtual public meeting on August 17 to present information and gather feedback from the public on the University City Branch, River Des Peres, Missouri GRR with integrated Environment Assessment, a Flood Risk Management study. The meeting will be hosted virtually using the WebEx platform, and it will include an overview of the study process including preliminary findings and the several alternatives currently under consideration to reduce flood risk to business owners and residents such as nonstructural measures (i.e. wet/dry floodproofing or elevation of structures), the creation of detention basins, and flood risk awareness and outreach efforts.
Shelbyville, ILNews Progress

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Auction off Impounded Deer Stands

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will hold a silent auction for impounded deer stands and climbing sticks on Saturday, August 21st from 8:30 –11:00 a.m. at the government vehicle compound south of the Lake Shelbyville Administration Building. Approximately 80 climbing sticks and tree stands to include climbing stands, single and buddy ladder stands, portable lock-ons and climbing sticks will be auctioned. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.  
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to Begin 2021 Harbor Dredging

DULUTH, Minn.- Some portions of beach along Park Point will close for about a month starting this week for The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin 2021 dredging in the harbor. While the dredging won’t affect traffic the beach from 7th Street to 12th Street will be closed for...
Walla Walla, WAWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

Army Corps limits fires at Walla Walla's Rooks Park, Bennington Lake

Officials are increasing fire restrictions for the areas in and surrounding Rooks Park, Mill Creek Dam and Bennington Lake near Walla Walla. According to a release from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District on Tuesday, Aug. 3, increasingly hot and dry weather prompted the change. All open...
Militaryklcc.org

Army Corps Reservoirs At Lowest Level In Six Years

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says its 13 reservoirs in the Willamette Valley are at their lowest levels in six years. Most of the valley has seen little to no measurable rain since the start of summer. And heat waves have virtually eliminated the remaining snowpack that feeds the Army Corps reservoirs. That’s left the reservoirs at just 55 percent of their normal levels for this time of year.
Militarybiscaynetimes.com

Army Corps of Engineers' Long History of Mistakes

I am writing about the article by Xavier Cortada (“A 20-Foot Sea Wall is Not the Answer,” July 2021), to which I completely agree! The thing that was missed in the article was the number of gigantic mistakes the Army Corps of Engineers has made over many years.
Militaryfloridapolitics.com

Byron Donalds, Army Corps promise holistic approach with Lake O discharge plan

Bipartisan support exists for improving South Florida water quality. Members of Congress will fight for specific needs in their jurisdictions when it comes to discharges from Lake Okeechobee. But U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds said ultimately, Florida’s delegation shares the same mission when it comes to South Florida’s water resources. At...
Saint Louis, MOucitymo.org

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hosts 2nd Meeting on 8/17/21

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to hold second virtual public meeting for the University City Branch, River Des Peres General Reevaluation Report (GRR), a Flood Risk Management Study. ST. LOUIS – Due to technical issues with the July 26th virtual public meeting, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Louis...
Duck, NCobxtoday.com

VIDEO: What goes on at the Army Corps of Engineers’ pier in Duck?

Located in what was once a bombing range dating back to World War II, what exactly goes on at the Army Corps of Engineers’ facility in Duck?. Researchers at the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center’s Field Research Facility in Duck have kept watch on the coast for more than 40 years, creating a vibrant research hub that remains at the forefront of coastal science and engineering today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy