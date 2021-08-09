Cancel
Son accused of watching fire he set kill his dad, Tennessee police say

Idaho Statesman
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is accused of setting a fire that killed his father over the weekend in Tennessee. Medics were called to the fire at a duplex on Valley View Road in Brentwood, which is near Nashville, just before 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Nashville Fire Department. When they arrived, they tried to rescue a man who was trapped in back of the home, but “the fire and the heat of the fire prevented them from doing so.”

