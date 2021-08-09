SLO man facing gun charges after alleged road rage incident

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- A San Luis Obispo man was arrested after an alleged road rage incident leading him to brandish a gun on Thursday.

On July 24, San Luis Obispo police received a report of a road rage incident happening along Los Osos Valley Road that ended at the intersection of Madonna Road.

The victim called police and reported a blue Audi hatchback driving aggressively and had cut him off several times before pointing a gun at him. The victim was able to provide the suspect's license plate number to police officers.

Investigators identified the suspect as a 19-year-old San Luis Obispo man.

On Thursday, police served a warrant at his home.

Police investigators then performed a search of his home and found a "ghost" glock style gun that had 30-round high-capacity magazine and a "ghost" AR15 style short barrel rifle that also had high-capacity magazines.

Police say “ghost guns” are assembled from pieces that can be purchase legally and don’t have serial numbers.

Investigators also found several hundred rounds of ammunition along with cocaine, that they believe, were for drug sales.

He was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sales, carrying a concealed firearm in a car, possession of a short-barreled rifle, armed with a firearm in commission of an Health and Safety code, exhibiting a firearm in a threatening manner and assault with a firearm on a person along with five additional but unrelated traffic warrants.

He has a bail set at $500,000.

